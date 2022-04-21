Bennedict Mathurin, Sam Thomas and more honored at Arizona's Catsys awards ceremony

As the Arizona Wildcats began to put a bow on the 2021-22 school year, UA student-athletes took part in the annual Catsys awards ceremony on Monday night to celebrate the top-performing individuals of the year.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the awards show — a take on the ESPN's "ESPYs" — returned to an in-person event held at McKale. Sportscaster Alex Flanagan, a Salpointe Catholic High School and UA grad, emceed the event.
UA standouts Sam Thomas and Brooks Fail were the big winners, bringing home the Ruby Award and Sapphire Award, respectively. The awards are given to the top female and male senior athletes every year.
Here's a look at the winners:
Men’s basketball
Play of the Year: Bennedict Mathurin’s dunk vs. TCU in NCAA Tournament
Men’s Junior of the Year: Christian Koloko
Men’s Sophomore of the Year: Mathurin
Women’s basketball
Senior Women’s Athlete of the Year (Ruby Award): Sam Thomas
Football
Men’s Community Service Award: Jordan Morgan
Academic Champions: Gunner Cruz, Kyle Ostendorp
Men’s tennis
Unsung Hero: Jared Horwood; senior
Men's Freshman of the Year: Colton Smith
Team Community Service Award
Highest Team GPA Award
Track & field
Women’s Community Service Award: Sam Noennig
Volleyball
Women’s Freshman of the Year: Puk Stubbe
Softball
Women’s Sophomore of the Year: Carlie Scupin
Gymnastics
Women’s Junior of the Year: Sirena Linton
Highest Team GPA Award
Swimming & diving
Men’s Senior of the Year (Sapphire Award): Brooks Fail
