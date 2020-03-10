You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bracketology: Possible NCAA seeding for Arizona Wildcats entering conference tournament

Bracketology: Possible NCAA seeding for Arizona Wildcats entering conference tournament

030620-spt-uabk-p22.jpg

A pair of bananas take the time for a selfie in the Zona Zoo student section during the player introductions before the tipoff of Arizona against Washington State at McKale Center, March 5, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tournament time is finally upon us. The Arizona Wildcats travel to Las Vegas this week to play in the Pac-12 Tournament and then will head off to the NCAA Tournament in just over a week. 

The Wildcats closed the season dropping four of their last five games which caused them to drop out of the 6-7 seed range and into the 8-9 seed. In order to get back into the 6 or 7 discussion, the Cats would — at the very least — likely need to advance all the way to Saturday's conference title game and knock off No. 1 seed Oregon in the semifinals along the way.

As for the other Pac-12 schools, Oregon and Colorado are locks to make the field of 68 while ASU, USC, UCLA and Stanford are closer to the bubble — although the Sun Devils seem to be the safest of the bunch.

While we wait for the Pac-12 Tournament to get underway, here's a collection of where the Wildcats are projected to be seeded by major outlets.

NCAA.com

Midwest Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Florida (Omaha)

NBC Sports

East Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Cleveland)

ESPN

West Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Spokane)

CBS Sports

Midwest Region: No. 8 Saint Mary’s vs No. 9 Arizona (Omaha)

USA Today

West Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Spokane)

Bracketville

East Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Cleveland)

The Athletic

South Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 LSU (Omaha)

Arizona begins Pac-12 Tournament play Wednesday against Washington at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News