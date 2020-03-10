Bracketology: Possible NCAA seeding for Arizona Wildcats entering conference tournament

Tournament time is finally upon us. The Arizona Wildcats travel to Las Vegas this week to play in the Pac-12 Tournament and then will head off to the NCAA Tournament in just over a week.
The Wildcats closed the season dropping four of their last five games which caused them to drop out of the 6-7 seed range and into the 8-9 seed. In order to get back into the 6 or 7 discussion, the Cats would — at the very least — likely need to advance all the way to Saturday's conference title game and knock off No. 1 seed Oregon in the semifinals along the way.
As for the other Pac-12 schools, Oregon and Colorado are locks to make the field of 68 while ASU, USC, UCLA and Stanford are closer to the bubble — although the Sun Devils seem to be the safest of the bunch.
While we wait for the Pac-12 Tournament to get underway, here's a collection of where the Wildcats are projected to be seeded by major outlets.
Midwest Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Florida (Omaha)
NBC Sports
East Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Cleveland)
ESPN
West Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Spokane)
CBS Sports
Midwest Region: No. 8 Saint Mary’s vs No. 9 Arizona (Omaha)
USA Today
West Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Spokane)
Bracketville
East Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Oklahoma (Cleveland)
The Athletic
South Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 LSU (Omaha)
Arizona begins Pac-12 Tournament play Wednesday against Washington at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.
