Bracketology: Possible NCAA seeding for Arizona Wildcats entering conference tournament

Tournament time is finally upon us. The Arizona Wildcats travel to Las Vegas this week to play in the Pac-12 Tournament and then will head off to the NCAA Tournament in just over a week.

The Wildcats closed the season dropping four of their last five games which caused them to drop out of the 6-7 seed range and into the 8-9 seed. In order to get back into the 6 or 7 discussion, the Cats would — at the very least — likely need to advance all the way to Saturday's conference title game and knock off No. 1 seed Oregon in the semifinals along the way.

As for the other Pac-12 schools, Oregon and Colorado are locks to make the field of 68 while ASU, USC, UCLA and Stanford are closer to the bubble — although the Sun Devils seem to be the safest of the bunch.

While we wait for the Pac-12 Tournament to get underway, here's a collection of where the Wildcats are projected to be seeded by major outlets.

Midwest Region: No. 8 Arizona vs No. 9 Florida (Omaha)

NBC Sports