Bracketology: Possible seeding for Arizona Wildcats one month away from NCAA tournament

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) finds enough space to launch a jumper in the lane against USC in their Pac12 game at McKale Center, February 6, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One month from now, the NCAA tournament will commence so time is starting to run out for the Arizona Wildcats to improve their resume. 

After sweeping Cal and Stanford in the Bay Area last weekend, the Wildcats have a crucial homestand this week against the Oregon schools that could help determine who has the inside track for the Pac-12 regular season crown.

With only three weeks left until the conference tournament, here’s a look at projections on where the Cats would be seeded if the season ended today:

ESPN

West Region: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Furman (Tampa)

 

CBS Sports

Midwest Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Arkansas/Cincinnati (Cleveland)

 

USA Today

Midwest Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Virginia (Cleveland)

The Athletic

West Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Indiana (Albany)

Fox Sports

West Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Utah State

Bleacher Report

South Region: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 East Tennessee State (Tampa)

Sports Illustrated

West Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Wichita State

