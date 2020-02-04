You are the owner of this article.
Bracketology: Possible seeding for Arizona Wildcats six weeks away from NCAA Tournament

University of Arizona vs Oregon

Arizona head coach Sean Miller welcomes guard Josh Green (0) onto the court as the Wildcats are introduced to the Oregon crowd at Matthew Knight Arena, January 9, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

We're into the month of February, which means the NCAA tournament is right around the corner. Each week until then, we'll be looking at possible seeding and destinations for the Arizona Wildcats. 

If the season ended today, here's a look at some projections for Arizona's slot in the tournament.

ESPN 

Midwest Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Oklahoma (St. Louis)

CBS Sports 

South Region: No. 7 Arizona vs No. 10 Oklahoma (Tampa)

USA Today 

East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Greensboro)

Watch Stadium

East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Memphis (Cleveland)

The Athletic

South Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Virginia/Minnesota (Greensboro)

NCAA.com

South RegionNo. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Yale (Spokane)

Fox Sports

West Region: No. 7 Arizona vs No. 10 BYU 

The Wildcats host USC and UCLA on Thursday and Saturday this week. Thursday's game against the Trojans start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and Saturday's matchup versus UCLA begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

