Bracketology: Possible seeding for Arizona Wildcats six weeks away from NCAA Tournament

We're into the month of February, which means the NCAA tournament is right around the corner. Each week until then, we'll be looking at possible seeding and destinations for the Arizona Wildcats.
If the season ended today, here's a look at some projections for Arizona's slot in the tournament.
ESPN
Midwest Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Oklahoma (St. Louis)
CBS Sports
South Region: No. 7 Arizona vs No. 10 Oklahoma (Tampa)
USA Today
East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Greensboro)
Watch Stadium
East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Memphis (Cleveland)
The Athletic
South Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Virginia/Minnesota (Greensboro)
South Region: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Yale (Spokane)
Fox Sports
West Region: No. 7 Arizona vs No. 10 BYU
The Wildcats host USC and UCLA on Thursday and Saturday this week. Thursday's game against the Trojans start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and Saturday's matchup versus UCLA begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.