Bracketology: Possible seeding for Arizona Wildcats six weeks away from NCAA Tournament

We're into the month of February, which means the NCAA tournament is right around the corner. Each week until then, we'll be looking at possible seeding and destinations for the Arizona Wildcats.

If the season ended today, here's a look at some projections for Arizona's slot in the tournament.

ESPN

Midwest Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Oklahoma (St. Louis)

CBS Sports

South Region: No. 7 Arizona vs No. 10 Oklahoma (Tampa)

USA Today

East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Greensboro)

Watch Stadium

East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Memphis (Cleveland)

The Athletic