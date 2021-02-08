Brad Reeves, surging UA men's golf team expects victory each time out on course

“I feel like if you’re thinking about the tournament while you’re waiting and waiting, you get more nervous or you get more riled up than you should,” he explained. “It’s more of a mindset than anything.”

The Tucson-versioned winter storm came and went in a few hours. By noon, the snow had mostly melted, the white flakes disappearing and revealing the fresh green grass of UA’s home course.

Reeves came out in a red pullover and a gray hat with the block-A on the center and delivered another blistering performance. He ended the second day still in first place, two strokes up on Werblyo and three strokes up on Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan.

After winning the qualifying event prior to the tournament, Reeves had picked up plenty of confidence. Entering the final day with a favorable chance to win the tournament outright and help the Cats claim their fourth straight Arizona Intercollegiate was right where he pictured himself.

He knew from his experience last year that in order to do so, he had to remain focused and sharp on the last round.

“This year I was more mature,” Reeves said. “Just understanding where to put the ball and how to handle different situations was really beneficial.”