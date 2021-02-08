Brad Reeves, surging UA men's golf team expects victory each time out on course

As Arizona golfer Brad Reeves and his teammates waited out the second of what would turn into three weather delays over a three-day tournament, Reeves couldn’t help but be drawn to the TV playing in the background of Sewailo Golf Club.
Old footage of Tiger Woods’ 2008 U.S. Open victory echoed softly through the clubhouse.
“He was so good,” the Wildcat senior observed as he ate his morning breakfast burrito, preparing for when he’d have a chance to defend his lead at the Arizona Intercollegiate.
Reeves had played so well during that first day that, out of the 95 individual golfers, he was one of three to shoot under par and hel over the field.
Outside the clubhouse, a morning mixture of rain and ice soon turned into snow flurries and flakes started coming down in bunches. The scheduled 9 a.m. start time for Day 2 of the tournament would have to wait.
Growing up just south of Sacramento, California, Reeves fondly remembers showing up to early morning tee times during the winter months — temperatures at or near freezing — and teeing off without a hiccup.
“I don’t mind the cold,” he said.
But the weather elements the UA senior had to battle to win the Arizona Intercollegiate, his first collegiate victory, were unlike any he’s faced. Rain, snow, wind and frost combated the 17 teams that made the journey, costing roughly five hours worth of weather delays across the three-day tournament from Jan. 25-27.
Reeves, unfazed, shot 4-under par for the tournament, edging out golfers from Iowa State and Wake Forest to become Arizona’s first individual champion in an event since 2018.
After placing fifth overall in the same event last year and making the choice during the summer to return to school for one more season, this is the type of performance Reeves envisioned.
“It was something special,” he said.
On the first day of the tournament, Reeves and his teammate Trevor Werblyo created early separation from the pack. Despite a midday rain and wind storm that caused an hour delay, the pair finished under par and Reeves ended round one atop the leaderboard.
The senior woke up the next day ready to get to work immediately, except the weather had other ideas.
The Arizona golf team, made up of 12 players, is split 50/50 on beverage choices for first thing in the morning before tournaments.
Half the team gets coffee, the other half will rotate between water and orange juice. Reeves falls into the latter group.
As the snow delay trudged on for three hours, Reeves had both water and orange juice, frequently chiming in on the table conversations around him with his team.
He hardly lets his mind wander to his play.
“I feel like if you’re thinking about the tournament while you’re waiting and waiting, you get more nervous or you get more riled up than you should,” he explained. “It’s more of a mindset than anything.”
The Tucson-versioned winter storm came and went in a few hours. By noon, the snow had mostly melted, the white flakes disappearing and revealing the fresh green grass of UA’s home course.
Reeves came out in a red pullover and a gray hat with the block-A on the center and delivered another blistering performance. He ended the second day still in first place, two strokes up on Werblyo and three strokes up on Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan.
After winning the qualifying event prior to the tournament, Reeves had picked up plenty of confidence. Entering the final day with a favorable chance to win the tournament outright and help the Cats claim their fourth straight Arizona Intercollegiate was right where he pictured himself.
He knew from his experience last year that in order to do so, he had to remain focused and sharp on the last round.
“This year I was more mature,” Reeves said. “Just understanding where to put the ball and how to handle different situations was really beneficial.”
Overnight low temperatures meant frost on the ground that morning and another delay, this one only an hour. The California native shot one-over par en route to his first individual tournament title at Arizona; the Wildcats cruised to their fourth straight Arizona Intercollegiate by six strokes.
“We want to win. We expect to win,” Reeves said.
The first person Reeves called after the victory was his mom, who told him this moment is a reflection of the hard work he’s put in over the last five years.
Reeves said he’s soaking this one in for a little bit, then he and the team are right back on the course ready to improve and build off the win.
The next event on the schedule is in Palm Springs starting Feb. 15. And no, snow is not in the forecast, but at this point, the Wildcats won’t be bothered by anything.
“We could play pretty much anywhere and be successful,” Reeves said.