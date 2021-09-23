Brian Periman hopes to get the most out of Arizona goalie Hope Hisey

Periman, who has been a scout for the United States youth national teams from ages U14 to U18 the past three years, said Hisey has been "wonderful" to work with so far.

“She really enjoys to train and wants to train to get better, so it has been nice to see her execute the type of training we’re throwing at her and the harder they get, the more she works," he said. "She is starting to apply all of that to the game, so it has been great.”

Hisey’s has focused on two specific things under Perriman: Her positioning in goal and how she distributes the ball to her teammates following saves.

“In the past system, we weren’t asked as goalkeepers to be able to play out of the back with our feet, so now we train that way every day,” Hisey said. “Just being able to receive the ball back, receive it with pressure, hit short, hit long and all of that.”

Hisey said she didn't focus on those areas under Paul Nagy, her goalkeeping coach during Hisey's time at Canyon del Oro High School and her freshman season at the UA.