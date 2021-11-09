By the numbers: How the Wildcats got out to fast start in win over NAU

The Arizona Wildcats won the first regular season game of the Tommy Lloyd era, taking care of NAU 81-52 at McKale Center.

These numbers tell the story of how Arizona got the season-opening win:

17

Kerr Kriisa scored a career-high 17 points against NAU, surpassing last year’s high of 12 points.

Kriisa hit a 3 in the first 20 seconds of the game and hit three more before the night was over. The UA point guard led the team in 3s; no other player hit more than one.

25

Arizona’s offense emphasized sharing the ball, as the team assisted on 25 of their 28 baskets.

Sophomore guard Dalen Terry had a career-high seven assists. Kriisa was next in line with five, while Azuolas Tubelis and Justin Kier each had four. The team’s passing was noticeable in transition as the Cats scored 21 points on fast break opportunities.

13

Utah transfer Pelle Larsson played 13 minutes in his return to action. The shooting guard was sidelined during fall practice while rehabbing a broken foot and didn’t play in Arizona’s exhibition game.