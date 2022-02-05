 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caitlin Lowe and Chip Hale have deep roots as Wildcats
Long before they became the new head baseball and softball coaches at the UA, Chip Hale and Caitlin Lowe were Wildcats themselves. And not just students, but superstars — and national champions, too.

Hale was part of the UA’s 1986 College World Series championship team, and a year later was named the Pac-10 South’s Player of the Year. He still holds the program record for games played (255), at-bats (978), walks (162), hits (337) and total bases (507). Hale went on to play seven seasons in the major leagues before becoming a coach and manager in the minor and major leagues.

Lowe might have been even better. From 2005-08, the hard-charging outfielder won two national championships and was named a four-time All-American. She remains the Wildcats’ all-time leader with 156 stolen bases, and is second in batting average (.446) and fourth in hits (351). Lowe was recently named the greatest center fielder in softball history, and why not? Lowe didn’t commit a single error in college, and was viewed as one of pro softball’s top defenders.

Here’s a look at Hale and Lowe during their time as Wildcats players:

Arizona’s Chip Hale gets congratulated by coach Jerry Kindall as Hale rounds third base during 1986 College World Series.

Caitlin Lowe holds a bag of ice on her nose after she plowed into the outfield wall while trying make a catch during the 2007 NCAA Super Regional against Cal State Fullerton at Hillenbrand Stadium. Lowe was an ultra-aggressive defender during her time as a Wildcats outfielder.

Chip Hale dives for a grounder hit by a Florida State batter during the 1986 College World Series in Omaha.

Caitlin Lowe slides safely into home as Oklahoma State catcher Courtney Totte drops the ball in the first inning at during the 2005 NCAA Softball Regional at Hillenbrand Stadium.

University of Arizona head coach Jerry Kindall, left, celebrates with Chip Hale after Arizona beat Florida State to win the 1986 College World Series in Omaha.

Caitlin Lowe hugs her mother, Dawn, after Arizona defeated Tennessee in Game 3 of the 2007 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
