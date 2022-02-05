Caitlin Lowe and Chip Hale have deep roots as Wildcats

Long before they became the new head baseball and softball coaches at the UA, Chip Hale and Caitlin Lowe were Wildcats themselves. And not just students, but superstars — and national champions, too.

Hale was part of the UA’s 1986 College World Series championship team, and a year later was named the Pac-10 South’s Player of the Year. He still holds the program record for games played (255), at-bats (978), walks (162), hits (337) and total bases (507). Hale went on to play seven seasons in the major leagues before becoming a coach and manager in the minor and major leagues.

Lowe might have been even better. From 2005-08, the hard-charging outfielder won two national championships and was named a four-time All-American. She remains the Wildcats’ all-time leader with 156 stolen bases, and is second in batting average (.446) and fourth in hits (351). Lowe was recently named the greatest center fielder in softball history, and why not? Lowe didn’t commit a single error in college, and was viewed as one of pro softball’s top defenders.

Here’s a look at Hale and Lowe during their time as Wildcats players: