Cal will be without multiple players for Saturday's game in Tucson of COVID-19 protocols
top story editor's pick

  • Updated

California safety Elijah Hicks, second from left, is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass against Colorado during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

Arizona's opponent in Saturday's football game, Cal, will be without multiple players because of COVID-19 protocols, the Golden Bears announced Thursday.

Cal did not name the players, citing privacy concerns. The school's news release noted that all student-athletes traveling to Tucson will be tested and cleared before leaving Berkeley. It added that 99% of the school's football players are vaccinated.

The winless Wildcats host Cal at noon in a game that will be shown on Pac-12 Arizona. The Golden Bears are 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play; they're coming off a 39-25 win over Oregon State last week.

"Our primary concern is for the health of our student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said. "As we know, this pandemic is not over. We need to respect it and understand that it can affect much of what we do every day. Even with 99% of our football student-athletes fully vaccinated, we have seen that breakthrough cases are still possible."

