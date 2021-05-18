Camps, recruiting spell a super-busy June for Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio

The Wildcats hit their stride towards the end of the season, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

“We just ran out of time, and just couldn't put enough wins together to be considered for the 48 teams, we felt like we were pretty close. But I felt like we just didn't have enough wins to be able to do that,” Rubio said. “It was a nice way for us to finish. And I think the future looks good.”

Big shoes to fill

Whipple has opted not to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to all student-athletes by the NCAA. She concludes her college career with more than 1,000 kills, joining a long line of outside hitters including Kendra Dahlke, Kalei Mau and Madi Kingdon. The Wildcats will turn to Jaelyn Hodge, Sofia Maldonado and Dilara Gedikoglu to fill Whipple’s shoes starting this fall.

Whipple will also be missed for her leadership skills.

“Paige really kept everything calm, even when things got a little chaotic out there. Just her experience alone kind of allowed us to lean on her a little bit. I think her presence is going to be missed,” Rubio said.

Rubio said he talked to Whipple about coming back.