Campus-wide sports success is contagious for Wildcats' tennis team, who has key match Friday

“The thing that made our program really good was that we play so hard. … We were a couple of gears off of that,” Shields said. “You have to show up every day and I think those learning experiences will help us later in the year. You can't just show up physically, you have to show up emotionally and mentally.”

The UA-Oklahoma match came down to the final singles match between senior captain Jonas Ziverts and Oklahoma’s No. 26-ranked Mason Beiler. With the entire crowd watching from the bleachers and his teammates supporting from the sidelines, Ziverts finished the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure the upset win.

Struggling of late, Ziverts said he “shouldn't have felt confident in that moment,” but the encouragement boost from his teammates and fans made all the difference.

“From the crowd, from every single player on the team and the coaches, I just gained so much confidence in the deciding set and had so much belief,” Ziverts said.

Junior Nick Lagaev filled in for breakout sophomore Herman Hoeyeraal, who was away from the team competing at the Davis Cup in Norway. Lagaev stepped up to win his singles match 7-5, 6-4.

“It was a collective effort and I'm glad that we came over the line because it was very tough for us,” Lagaev said. “I clawed my way through and I think everybody else on the team did as well and I think that's why we won.”