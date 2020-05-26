Campus workouts? Coming soon. Kickoff times? TBD. The latest on efforts to restart sports at UA, around Pac-12

The NCAA allows athletes to have up to eight weeks of instruction over the summer, and UA football and basketball players typically take the maximum.

In normal years, some of the Wildcat basketball players are around for one of the early summer academic sessions, doing individual or small-group work over that time, while the entire team is usually on hand for all of July. But Ryan Reynolds, Arizona’s director of basketball operations, said he could not estimate how many weeks of total instruction the Wildcats will have on campus this summer.

“We’re still not planning on anyone being back in June,” Reynolds said Tuesday. “As of right now, at least for us, it’s all up in the air.”

Guidelines, protocols

The league’s decision came during a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group on Tuesday and in consultation with the league’s Medical Advisory Committee. The NCAA previously had opened the door for voluntary on-campus workouts to begin as early as June 1. In March, the Pac-12 suspended organized team activities through May 31.