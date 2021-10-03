Cardinals roll in clash of unbeatens in LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards in a virtuoso performance, and the Arizona Cardinals extended their longest unbeaten start since 2012 with a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

A.J. Green caught a 41-yard TD pass, Chase Edmonds ran for 120 yards and James Conner rushed for two short scores for Arizona (4-0), which finally beat Sean McVay for the first time in nine tries.

Kliff Kingsbury's Cards did it with style, lighting up the Rams' defense for 465 total yards and scoring touchdowns after two early takeaways to affirm their arrival as a contender in the NFC West and beyond despite playing three of their first four games on the road.

Maxx Williams caught a TD pass from Murray, who went 24 for 32 and repeatedly frustrated the Rams' defense. Arizona's defense made several big plays, and it sealed the team's first victory over the Rams since Jan. 1, 2017, by stopping Matthew Stafford and the LA offense on downs at the 1 with 12:05 to play.

Stafford went 26 of 41 for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his first ineffective performance with the Rams (3-1), who failed to start 4-0 for the first time since 2018 with an ugly home performance.