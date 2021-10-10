Cardinals stay perfect as defense clamps down on 49ers

San Francisco had a few more chances in the fourth quarter but couldn't convert on fourth downs. Kyle Juszczyk was stopped short on fourth-and-1 at the Cardinals 48 and Arizona defensive lineman J.J. Watt deflected a fourth-down pass a few minutes later.

Arizona, the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter thanks to an efficient eight-play, 66-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by James Conner.

Lance was making his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, inactive for the game because of a calf injury suffered in last week's loss to Seattle. The 21-year-old rookie had a rough start, throwing an interception after sailing a pass past his intended receiver and right into the arms of Arizona safety Budda Baker. He was also stopped on two fourth-down runs, including one inches shy of a touchdown.

On that play, Lance scrambled to his right and looked like he was going to score, but Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo closed quickly, meeting the quarterback just before the goal line in a violent collision. Simmons was evaluated for a concussion after the play, but later returned to the game.

Watt's presence