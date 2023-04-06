The Arizona Wildcats had their best chance yet to snap their Pac-12 losing streak.

Arizona took the lead over Washington in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night at Hi Corbett Field. The Wildcats needed just three outs to end the skid.

But getting outs has been a challenge for UA pitchers throughout the streak, and that trend continued in the ninth inning.

Washington scored six runs in the ninth to defeat Arizona 13-8 in the opener of their three-game series. The Wildcats suffered their 10th consecutive defeat in conference play — Arizona's longest such streak since 1990.

The Wildcats took the lead, 8-7, on a two-out bloop single by Nik McClaughry in the eighth. Tommy Splaine scored on the hit. Tony Bullard, back after missing last week while in concussion protocol, followed him after the right fielder bobbled the ball.

The bullpen couldn't hold it.

Closer Trevor Long gave up a two-run homer to Will Simpson, his league-leading 13th. Jeter Ybarra followed with a two-RBI single off reliever Derek Drees. Michael Snyder then cranked another two-run homer.

Washington's 13 runs marked the fourth time in the past six games (including a 10-9 win over Grand Canyon) that Arizona has allowed double-digit runs. The Wildcats' ERA during the Pac-12 losing streak is 9.11.

Chip Hale and his staff changed the rotation for the UW series, moving Anthony Susac into the No. 1 spot. Susac surrendered a three-run homer to Coby Morales in the first inning and allowed five runs in all in three frames.

Jackson Kent pitched well in relief, yielding two runs in 4⅓ innings, enabling the Wildcats to rally. Mac Bingham drove in the first run with a triple in the third, and his three-run homer tied it at 6-6 in the sixth.

AJ Guerrero's solo home run gave the lead back to the Huskies in the seventh.

Bingham finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs. McClaughry and Splaine each had two hits.