Wells, a native of Manteca, California, specialized in the breaststroke while competing for the Wildcats from 2018-22.

In a post on its social media accounts announcing Saturday’s event, the UA swim team requested that anyone interested in attending RSVP at azcats.co/rua by April 12 to allow for a proper head count estimate. The announcement also suggested those attending “please wear red, Ty’s favorite color,” or any UA-related apparel.

Per the post, parking Saturday will be available in the lot in front of Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, 1827 E. Enke Drive, or in the Cherry Garage, just west of McKale Center. Of note, parking in that area of campus may be affected by the UA football team’s spring game – also Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. – but per the UA athletic department, parking campus-wide is generally free for most surface lots and garages.

Wells died Jan. 27 of what was ultimately deemed by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office to be due to “natural causes secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”

Strep throat is a common and treatable form of streptococcal bacterial infection, but other types can be more severe.

“Ty was a decorated swimmer, dedicated student and outstanding leader who was a member of our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was passionate about serving in the community,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke wrote in his “Wildcat Wednesday” in the weeks after Wells’ death.

Prior to his time at Arizona, Wells, 23, attended Ripon High School outside Manteca. There he set school records in the 100 fly, 100 breast, 50 free, 200 and 400 free relay and 200 medley relay. He earned bronze medals at California Interscholastic Federation section meets in the 100 fly and 100 breast.

“He was also known for his smile that would light up a room and was a compassionate Wildcat who cared for all of his teammates as well as student-athletes from all our programs,” Heeke said. “Ty earned his college degree in May and was very proud to represent the University of Arizona as a Wildcat. We are grateful for his impact in the lives of countless members of the Arizona Wildcat community.”

