Change to home course brings 'new set of challenges' for revamped UA men's golf team

“The final outcome is something we didn’t sign up for. However, the competition and the format is unique and it gives us the opportunity to have eight players playing at one time, and we played great golf during the week at times and it gave us a ton of encouragement. We were winning through the first two sessions and had five matches go to the 18th hole. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of five of them, that’s why the score looked the way it did. So, a lot of the rust and competitive anxiety that comes with opening the season, some of that should be gone this week when we open at Tucson Country Club.

"I know we have an appetite to win and our guys are going to be even more focused, because they hit meaningful shots. … It’s so fun and it’s so intense. When you put two rivals together, there’s no shortage of meaningful shots. I think that’s what we really set out to do with the concept of the Copper Cup, and we found out it was a great way for both teams to open the season and play for something that means something to us, but also really point us in a positive direction in getting ready for the semester and the spring season.”

What do you think about playing home tournaments at Tucson Country Club?