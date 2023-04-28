The University of Arizona men’s golf team is in seventh place after the first two rounds of the Pac-12 Championships in Stanford, California.

UA shot a 2-over 352 in the first round Friday and followed with a 1-under 349 on the day for a 1-over 701 total.

Round 3 will be played Saturday, with the final round Sunday.

Arizona's Chase Sienkiewicz shot a 3-under 67 and then a 1-under 69 for a 4-under 136 total. Other Wildcat golfers Friday were Filip Jakubcik (1-over 141), Chaz Aurilia (2-over 142), Sam Sommerhauser (3-over 143), Tiger Christensen (4-over 144) and Zach Pollo (4-over 144).