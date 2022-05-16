Chase Sienkiewicz helps Wildcats to first-round lead at men's golf regional

Chase Sienkiewicz fired a career-best 7-under 65 as the Arizona men's golf team took the lead by three strokes after the opening round of an NCAA regional in Bryan, Texas.

UA shot a 12-under 276 total, three shots ahead of defending national champion Pepperdine. Host Texas A&M (280) was in third, followed by Georgia (281), Oregon State (285) and SMU (288).

The top five teams out of 13 in the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale.

Sienkiewicz is on top of the individual leaderboard after shooting the second-best regional round in school history. Pepperdine's Derek Hitchner was two shots back in second, while UA's Christian Banke was tied for third with a 68.

Other UA scores Monday were Sam Sommerhauser (71, tied for 16th), Johnny Walker (72, tied for 26th) and Chaz Aurilia (77, tied for 58th).

The event, one of six different regionals, continues through Wednesday.

UA had finished 11th at the Pac-12 meet, and hasn't finished higher than fifth in a tournament since February.

