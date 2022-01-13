 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Gronkowski's company signs three Arizona Wildcats to NIL deal
Arizona Wildcats NIL deals

 Graphic via Ice Shaker

Chris Gronkowski, the brother of NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, has signed three Arizona Wildcats athletes to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal. 

Arizona football's Ma'jon Wright and Christian Young, as well as UA softball's Janelle Meono, inked endorsement NIL deals Thursday with Chris' company called Ice Shaker.

Chris, a former UA football fullback (2007-2009), announced the signing of the three UA athletes via his Instagram page, promoting the trio as the first collegiate athletes to endorse his product via NIL. 

Ice Shaker, which was featured on ABC's Shark Tank in 2017, received a $150,000 investment from the show's executive producer Mark Cuban and reached sales as high $3 million the following year.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

