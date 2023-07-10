PHOENIX — Seattle is known for being the founding home of coffee giant Starbucks, which opened its first location near the famous Pike Place Market back in 1971. The city also happens to be where Major League Baseball’s 2023 All-Star game will take place Tuesday evening.

Southern Arizona’s own Nick Gonzales, a Cienega High School graduate, played just 16 games in the Major Leagues. So a trip to Seattle and this year’s All-Star showcase wasn’t in the cards just yet. But by the way he’s been playing so far, it wouldn't be a surprise if Gonzales sticks around the bigs for longer than a cup of coffee — perhaps someday even getting to the Midsummer Classic himself.

Called up June 23 by the Pittsburgh Pirates — a little more than three years after he was selected with the seventh pick in the 2020 MLB draft — Gonzales’ first three games in a Pittsburgh gold and black uniform were less than ideal. He was 0 for 8 with three strikeouts.

But the Vail native stayed patient. He’d not only get his first hit but also his first home run in his very next game.

“It was just about sticking to the process,” Gonzales said earlier this week at the tail end of his first trip to his home state as a big-leaguer. “Baseball has ups and downs. I made the adjustments I needed to make and went out there and had fun.”

Those adjustments have certainly paid off since. Gonzales has been on a tear, specifically in July. He’s posted a .344 batting average so far this month as he has become the everyday second baseman for the Pirates, who, despite being in fourth place in the five-team National League Central Division, presumably got one step better as an organization over the last two days in selecting pitcher Paul Skenes, an All-American for NCAA champion LSU, with the first pick in this year’s draft.

“Being up here, I’ve been starting a little earlier,” Gonzales said of his evolving routine. “Getting my timing right, working in the field a little more — just the little things you have to do to stay consistent.”

It wasn’t always the most obvious path to the majors for Gonzales. As a senior at Cienega in 2017, Gonzales hit over .500, yet his college recruitment didn’t take off. He chose to walk on at New Mexico State, where he was named the WAC Freshman of the Year after leading the Aggies with a .347 batting average.

His sophomore year was even better. Gonzales hit .432 with 16 home runs and 80 RBIs on his way to becoming the NCAA batting champion and a unanimous All-American. Questions about how his hitting would translate away from the relatively high altitude of Las Cruces, New Mexico, were quickly answered when he was named MVP of the Cape Cod League that summer. His name rocketed up draft boards, and Gonzales ultimately became the highest-drafted baseball player ever hailing from the Tucson area.

The Pirates traveled to Los Angeles around the July 4 holiday for a four-game series at Dodger Stadium, which Gonzales describes as his “welcome to the big leagues moment.”

It probably didn’t hurt that he went 8 for 15 with four RBIs, three doubles, and three runs against the Dodgers. Albeit through a limited number of total games and at-bats so far, Gonzales’ average climbed from .222 to .333 points during those four games alone.

“It was pretty sick,” he said. “There were a ton of fans there, and being able to play in that stadium, especially on the holiday was a pretty cool moment.”

Immediately after that trip, things finally came full circle for Gonzales. Over this past weekend, the Pirates came to his home state to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During pregame warmups on Sunday, a young fan held out a Gonzales No. 39 jersey as the 24-year-old took the field to begin stretching. Gonzales went over and spent about 10 minutes signing autographs and talking to the kid, along with a mix of friends and family who made the two-hour drive north from greater Tucson.

“I've been to this field plenty of times,” he said. “To actually play here and not just be a fan watching it has been amazing to take in. A lot of friends and family here to watch and support, so it's been pretty cool seeing familiar faces and all my buddies back home and everything.”

Even with him playing for the visiting club, audible cheers could be heard when he stepped into the batter’s box for the first time. A questionable third strike may have ended Gonzales’ first Chase Field at bat, but he’d later get his first hit of the series, helping Pittsburgh take their only win of the three-game set.

The All-Star break gave most Pirates players a few days off before they head back home to start the second half of their season on Friday.

Ahead of the pause, Gonzales said “slowing the game down” has been a big difference he has picked up from his days in the minors to now the bigs; but he also knows there are things to continue improving for the remainder of this year.

“Just continue to work on my offense and defense,” he said. "Making adjustments that need to be made and, you know, win a lot of baseball games.”