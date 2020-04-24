Citing personal, health reasons, Arizona Wildcats volleyball assistant Gregg Whitis steps down

Arizona assistant volleyball coach Gregg Whitis is stepping down for what the UA called personal and health reasons.
The UA announced his departure via Friday afternoon. Whitis spent seven seasons with the Wildcats, helping the UA pull in four recruiting classes ranked among the top-15 nationally. Before Arizona, he worked at Michigan, Tennessee and Appalachian State.
Left a legacy.Thank you, Gregg! 🙏https://t.co/HLR9ICJs7P— Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) April 24, 2020
"On behalf of our program, I want to thank Gregg Whitis for his commitment and dedication to myself and the Arizona volleyball program," UA coach Dave Rubio said. "In 2013, I hired Gregg to be the point person and head of our recruiting efforts. He came with a resume full of top recruiting classes from the former top-level volleyball programs he had been a part of. He only built upon his previous successes here at Arizona. Gregg will be missed as a colleague here at Arizona, as well as his loyalty and selflessness to the Arizona volleyball program."
