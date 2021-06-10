Clancy Shields receives contract extension through 2026 season

Arizona men's tennis coach Clancy Shields agreed to a contract extension Thursday, a deal that will keep him in Tucson through the 2026 season.

Shields helped guide Arizona to its best season in school history in 2021 with a program-best 21 wins and a first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He has also been named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in each of the last two seasons (2019, 2021).

“After turning Arizona Men’s Tennis from a program on the rise to an elite program, Clancy has created an atmosphere of excellence that produces outstanding success on the court, in the classroom and in the community," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing our men’s tennis program sustain that excellence for years to come.”

Under the direction of Shields, several Arizona tennis players achieved career years this spring.

Senior Alejandro Reguant became the program's all-time winningest player, and Freshman Gustaf Strom was named Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year as well as First Team All-Pac-12.

Jonas Ziverts made Second Team All-Pac-12 for the second consecutive season, while Reguant and Filip Malbasic were named honorable mention.