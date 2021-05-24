Clancy Shields talks Sweet 16, Jedd Fisch and why 'culture wins' on, off tennis court

A: “He’s a competitor. We were hitting a little bit, but then he wanted to compete and I was like, 'I like this guy' instantly. He didn’t want to do drills; he didn’t want to play to get a feel for it — no, he wants to go out there and compete. I could just tell this is going to be incredible for our football team, because he’s all about competing, getting in the trenches and grinding. It was cool to see it first-hand.”

A: “The culture wins. We just had incredible seniors. During the (COVID-19) year, we had to tell (Reguant), 'Hey, buddy, I got the phone call and the season is over. It’s over and your career is done.' A few days later, we found out he was going to have another season (of eligibility) and then the whole team just re-dedicated themselves to have this magical season and play for the seniors that we have. It was just so cool to see how everyone raised their level to play for this individual, and it really just woke me up as a coach. My role on this team is to create a culture of, 'We’re playing for our seniors and we are giving our best for them.' The younger kids like the freshmen and the sophomores realize, 'I can’t wait to be a senior, have that moment and have the guys play for me.' We had one player who was the driving force of our team and made our team play two or three levels above what their level was.