Coaching change, Pac-12 struggles haven't deterred Wildcats freshman Marley Chappel

When she made the decision to pursue soccer, Chappel made a huge change in her life. She left Colorado for a boarding school on the East Coast with hopes of improving her soccer skills. She repeated the 11th grade and then finished off 12th grade at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts.

“It was just another year to develop as a soccer player,” Chappel said. “I got a really good scholarship to a great academic school and it had a pretty good soccer team as well. It was just a new experience and then another year to decide where I wanted to go to college because I was struggling with that. I loved it a lot."

She called repeating her junior season "probably one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

Chappel soon received scholarship offers from schools on the West Coast. She stuck with Arizona, in part because of the school's proximity to Colorado and the chance to play in the Pac-12 Conference.

Chappel played a career-high 61 minutes in Sunday's loss to Stanford. After the Cardinal took an early 3-0 lead, Moros stuck with the same front line in the second half. The group included Chappel.