 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorado jumps in AP Top 25; Arizona nominates Tubelis for Pac-12 Freshman of Week
editor's pick

Colorado jumps in AP Top 25; Arizona nominates Tubelis for Pac-12 Freshman of Week

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) during the second half of Arizona's 88-74 win over Colorado at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 28, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Not that it matters much at this time of year, but Colorado has jumped into the AP Top 25 at No. 24 after beating USC and UCLA while USC fell out.

The Trojans received the 27th most points overall while Oregon and UCLA also picked up votes. FWIW, I still had the Ducks on my ballot.

The Buffs are rated even higher by some of the major ratings: Colorado has the highest NET at 13, is 16 in Kenpom and 22 in Sagarin.

Arizona is 39 in NET, 43 in Kenpom and 47 in Sagarin.

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis could win his second straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award after averaging 12.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in UA's sweep of Washington State and Washington last weekend while hitting the game-winner against the Huskies.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News