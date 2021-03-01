Colorado jumps in AP Top 25; Arizona nominates Tubelis for Pac-12 Freshman of Week

Not that it matters much at this time of year, but Colorado has jumped into the AP Top 25 at No. 24 after beating USC and UCLA while USC fell out.

The Trojans received the 27th most points overall while Oregon and UCLA also picked up votes. FWIW, I still had the Ducks on my ballot.

The Buffs are rated even higher by some of the major ratings: Colorado has the highest NET at 13, is 16 in Kenpom and 22 in Sagarin.

Arizona is 39 in NET, 43 in Kenpom and 47 in Sagarin.

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis could win his second straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award after averaging 12.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in UA's sweep of Washington State and Washington last weekend while hitting the game-winner against the Huskies.