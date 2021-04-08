Coming off sweep, Wildcats confident they can win out, make NCAA Tournament

“Right now in the season, I feel like we are playing together more as a team,” senior defender Sabrina Enciso said. “In the beginning of the season, we were very disconnected just because we do have a lot of newcomers, and we do have a lot of new players on the field. I think that we all know how we play a little more, and we know how to play with each other a little more.

“We know our strengths and our weaknesses, and we have been able to grow as a team.”

Strong leadership by the seniors, including Talley and Enciso, has been the foundation of this season. The veterans’ communication adds a vocal element to the team’s structure, giving them assistant coaches all over the pitch. Without these seniors, Amato said, the season could’ve taken a very different path.

“You can have 13 freshmen as long as you have good seniors,” he said. “If they were not dialed in and not good people and selfish, this season would be flipped. We would be 4-8 versus 8-4 and not talking about if we win some games down the stretch and being in the playoffs.”

The three consecutive road games will test the Wildcats’ resilience.