Competitive upbringing propels Wildcats midfielder Iliana Hocking

Moros said Hocking's competitive upbringing "undoubtedly" helps her in college. The two talked about it before Sunday's loss to Oregon State in Corvallis.

“You can’t just flip a switch before game day," she said. "If you are a competitor, you need to foster that in every environment and you need to be comfortable living that way and competing every single day.”

Moros defines a competitor as someone who lives a certain way, on and off the field.

“People who sort of live that every day and do their best and work their hardest and want to be the best that they can be in anything they do, even if it is something they are a beginner at vs. something they are very good at; that mentality is a winning mentality,” Moros said. “It is something that you need to encourage in your players and in the environment and it is something that the players have to take on board and push themselves in that way.

"Iliana has that, and it probably does come from her upbringing and the influences she has had in her family and maybe in club environments and different things that got her here and her previous environment here as well. I think it is very apparent and it something that a lot of players can emulate and look to in order to add to their game as a competitor.”