Confident Cats think they can make push for Pac-12 title this weekend

This weekend, Arizona will go for its first-ever Pac-12 championship. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, tying the highest seed in program history.

Arizona will face Utah in Friday’s first round. This year’s championships are being held at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

“We’re going into Pac-12’s trying to win because we think we have a good chance,” Reguant said.

Reguant has been a steady hand this spring.

The senior from Barcelona, a distinguished four-year captain at UA, is “like another assistant coach,” Shields said. Shields routinely involves Reguant in coaching decisions with the staff and scouting preparations.

Likewise, Shields — who’s in his early 30s — is s spry enough to participate in practices from time to time, lining up on opposite sides of the net as his players as their opponent.

“I tell those guys that the second I step on the court against them, I’m not a coach anymore,” Shields said. “This is your chance to beat me.”

Added Reguant: “Oh, he talks trash too. He’s probably the biggest competitor out of anybody out there.”