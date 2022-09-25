Coyotes fall to Ducks in return to Tucson

The Anaheim Ducks spoiled the Coyotes’ return to Tucson as Arizona’s third-period rally came up just short at Tucson Arena.

The Ducks beat the Coyotes 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona’s only preseason game in the Grand Canyon State.

The game was a homecoming for players like forward Christian Fischer, who had a goal and an assist. Fischer played for the Tucson Roadrunners in 2016-17.

“It’s been a while, that’s for sure,” Fischer said. “It was nice to see everything, honestly the locker rooms and like the training rooms, everything’s the kinda the same as it was so once I got back in there it’s kinda nostalgia and it was good, got to see some fans said my name and said that they’ve been here since the inaugural year with me, so it’s a cool little reunion.”

Attendance was 4,780. The capacity at the Coyotes’ current rink, Mullett Arena at ASU, is 5,000.

“It was fun, the crowd was great today,” said Coyotes forward Liam O’Brien, who played for the Hershey Bears and Colorado Eagles in the AHL. “I played in the AHL for a while and I never got the opportunity to play in this rink and it was great. The crowd was great and it was nice to see a lot of Coyotes jerseys in the stands.”

O’Brien scored to give Arizona the lead 7:13 into the game. Fischer and defenseman Conor Timmins picked up assists.

“Fischie just made a really good play there, he opened up the ice for me, brought that d-man over for me,” O’Brien said. “Just a great play by Fisch.”

Anaheim responded with a couple goals in the first, scored by forward Pavol Regenda, assisted by right winger Rocco Grimaldi and center Isac Lundestrom; and by defenseman Tristan Luneau scored, assisted by Lundestrom and Grimaldi.

“I think we started really strong, we had a good first period, second and third we were not in sync I think for whatever reason we were not winning enough battles,” said Coyotes head coach André Tourigny.

Anahiem added a third in the second period, scored by Lundestrom scored, with Grimaldi and Luneau getting assists.

Fischer scored 1:25 left, assisted by forward Dylan Guenther and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere but Arizona could not get the equalizer.

Arizona outshot Anaheim 27-24.

“Hopefully we would have won the game but I liked how the guys fought back in the game,” Tourigny said. “It’s good to be in front of our fans and our people and I look forward to come back.”

Coyotes forward Michael Carcone earned the non-goal highlight of the day when he saluted the crowd after getting a penalty. Carcone played for Tucson in 2020-21 and last season.

“I think you ask anyone, the crowd was fantastic today, they actually brought some energy and we’re definitely into it with the fights and goals and what not so I think guys really enjoy coming here,” Fischer said. “If we could come here every preseason I’m sure we’d all be on board with that.”

Slap shots

The Roadrunners’ primary logo returned to the center of the ice. The cartoon Roadrunner logo replaced the fifth-season logo they had last year.

The red and purple Arizona state outline logo with a big five, Dusty the mascot’s head and 2016 and 2017 was meant to commentate their fifth season but was extended to 2021-22, their fifth anniversary season, since fans couldn’t attend in 2020-21.

Coyotes PA announcer Paul Surra worked the first period. Tucson’s primary PA announcer Kim Cota-Robles took over in the second period and then Surra returned for the third.