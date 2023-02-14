Despite entering last season with just one start to his name, Arizona outfielder Chase Davis broke out in 2022 — not only as an everyday starter for manager Chip Hale’s Wildcats, but ultimately as one of the Pac-12’s best at the plate.

And after putting up 18 home runs (tied for third in the conference), 13 doubles and 54 RBIs while batting .289, Davis proved even better in the postseason. His clip: .346, a pair of home runs and six RBis across eight games.

That kind of production is bound to get anyone some accolades; Davis is no different. Last season, it was catcher Daniel Susac gaining attention by MLB scouts before eventually becoming a first-round draft pick. This year, it is Davis taking that cue for Arizona. He's already a consensus preseason All-American and on the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, to be given at the end of the year to the best player in college baseball.

Despite all the early talk, Davis said he remains focused on what’s in story this season for both himself and the Wildcats.

“I think the recognition is really cool, but at the end of the day I’m still playing college baseball,” Davis said. “That’s where I am now and that’s where I want to be with the guys each and every single day.”

Hale spent many seasons himself as an MLB player, coach and manager. He knows what it takes to get to that next level. He has had those conversations with Davis about how to handle the spotlight he’ll be under this year.

“It’s not easy to handle,” Hale said. “These are 18-to-22-year-olds and all of a sudden now we have a bunch of scouts sitting in the stands. Especially on Friday night against Tennessee, there’s going to be a lot more. They have to understand that not every at-bat is the end of the world. They’re looking at more than just that.

“That’s definitely part of my job and our coaches,” Hale added. “We try to alleviate that stress as best we can.”

With being one of the best hitters in the UA lineup also comes certain situations where Davis will be pitched around, especially in times where he comes up with runners on base. He already saw a glimpse of that last season, leading Arizona with 48 walks, sixth-most in the Pac-12.

“When you get those strikes, you’ve got to capitalize whether you get one in an at-bat, two in an at-bat, three, four or maybe none; maybe a four-pitch walk,” Davis said. “I think every single chance I’m in the box, every single time there is a pitch in the zone that I know I can hammer, I’ll obviously do my job. You may not get many strikes, but I understand what comes with that.”

Davis portends to be about as complete of a hitter that you’ll find at the plate and his defense in left field is up there as well. The one area of his game not utilized a ton last season is his speed on the bases. Davis attempted four stolen bases, all of which were successful. Hale’s expectation is he will be utilized more in that capacity this year.

“The next step for (Davis) is just being a little bit better on the bases,” Hale said. “Hopefully get him some stolen bases and teach him how to do that better than he did last year.”

With the departure of Susac and Tanner O’Tremba as well as a large number of incoming freshmen and transfers who are new to the program this season, Davis enters this year as one of the players with the most experience in the UA program. Davis said a number of UA players seem to be taking on different leadership roles to help each other in different ways.

“I would consider myself a leader on this team as well as many others,” Davis said. “I’m not the only guy. I even turn to the younger guys sometimes and older guys for advice, which happens more times than not.”

Inside Pitch

• Hale revealed Tuesday afternoon that right-hander TJ Nichols be on the mound to start Friday’s night season opener against Tennessee. The junior was the Friday night starter last year for the Wildcats, compiling some fantastic outings, along with some not so fantastic outings.

“We just have to get his consistency,” Hale said. “The Friday night guy, and if it is him when we start the season in the Pac-12 against California, one thing that we need to see out of him is the ability to go deeper into games. We can’t be using our whole bullpen the first night.”