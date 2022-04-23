Daniel Bedoya's last-minute goal lifts FC Tucson to road win

Daniel Bedoya scored on a penalty kick in the 91st minute to help FC Tucson rally past host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 3-2 on Saturday night for its first USL League One win.

FC Tucson shut out Chattanooga for six minutes after Bedoya's goal to secure the victory.

Luca Mastrantonio had tied the game at 1-1 on a goal in the 55th minute on an assist from Louis Perez for the Men in Black (1-1-1).

After Chattanooga went up 2-1 with a 62nd-minute goal, FC Tucson tied it again nine minutes later when Perez scored off an assist from Burke Fahling.

FC Tucson is next in action when it hosts South Georgia Tormenta FC at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

