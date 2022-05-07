Daniel Susac's go-ahead double lifts Cats past Trojans

Daniel Susac's tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning helped Arizona to a 3-2 win at USC on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Susac's double scored Tanner O'Tremba and Nik McClaughry and snapped a 1-1 tie.

USC cut the lead to 3-2 in the ninth and had runners on second and third, but UA's Trevor Long forced Tyler Lozano to ground out to third to end the game.

Blake Paugh had given UA a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the third. Paugh, Susac and Tony Bullard all had two hits, combining for six of the Wildcats' seven total hits.

UA starter Garrett Irvin allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings. Quinn Flanagan pitched 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings to earn the win, while Long notched the save.

Arizona is now 33-16 overall and 14-9 in the Pac-12. Last-place USC fell to 23-21, 7-16.

The rubber game of the three-game set is 2 p.m. Sunday on Pac-12 Arizona.

