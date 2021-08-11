Dave Rubio recalls 'great run' as he prepares for 30th season as Wildcats' coach

“We’ll re-evaluate at that time,” Rubio said. “We’ll see if they want me back … but I love this place.”

2. COVID-19 protocols aren’t going away. Rubio said that while many of his players are vaccinated, there are a few that are not. Those players will have to wear masks during practices and games while being tested once a week. Per the guideline set in place by the Pac-12’s Medical Advisory Committee, athletes that are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks during practice or competition. Nor do they have to undergo COVID-19 testing during the season.

Rubio added that he’s stayed away from discussing vaccination policies with the team.

“That can be done by the medical staff,” he said. “I’m here to coach my team.”

3. Arizona’s schedule is stacked. The Wildcats will play Big Ten power Northwestern, Notre Dame and No. 1-ranked Texas all within a two-week stretch in September. None of those matches will come at home.

Rubio, the man who put the schedule together, joked that he wasn’t sure if it was a good idea.

“Talk to me after the preseason on whether or not I think I’m a smart guy or a stupid guy,” he joked.