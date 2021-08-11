Dave Rubio recalls 'great run' as he prepares for 30th season as Wildcats' coach

Being in one place for 30 years can seem like an eternity. For Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio, it’s gone by in an instant.
“All of the sudden you wake up one morning and it’s like, ‘Wow’ It’s been 30 years,’” he said.
Since arriving as the Wildcats’ coach three decades ago, Rubio — the Wildcats’ longest-tenured coach now that Mike Candrea has retired — has put up 537 wins (and counting), taken the UA to 20 NCAA tournaments and posted 14 20-win seasons.
“It’s been a great run,” said Rubio, 62.
The Wildcats will open Rubio’s 30th season on Aug. 21, when they host an intrasqaud scrimmage. The season begins Aug. 27 against Marist. College volleyball will again be played during the fall after switching to the spring last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s UA volleyball media day:
1. Rubio’s time ‘is coming to an end’ — eventually. Rubio reflected quite a bit about his journey at Arizona, saying Wednesday that he knows his career is wrapping up sooner rather than later.
“My time is coming to an end, but I want to enjoy every minute of it,” he said.
Rubio’s contract with Arizona runs through the 2023 season and the UA coach has every intention of fulfilling the length of the deal. After that? It’s too early to say.
“We’ll re-evaluate at that time,” Rubio said. “We’ll see if they want me back … but I love this place.”
2. COVID-19 protocols aren’t going away. Rubio said that while many of his players are vaccinated, there are a few that are not. Those players will have to wear masks during practices and games while being tested once a week. Per the guideline set in place by the Pac-12’s Medical Advisory Committee, athletes that are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks during practice or competition. Nor do they have to undergo COVID-19 testing during the season.
Rubio added that he’s stayed away from discussing vaccination policies with the team.
“That can be done by the medical staff,” he said. “I’m here to coach my team.”
3. Arizona’s schedule is stacked. The Wildcats will play Big Ten power Northwestern, Notre Dame and No. 1-ranked Texas all within a two-week stretch in September. None of those matches will come at home.
Rubio, the man who put the schedule together, joked that he wasn’t sure if it was a good idea.
“Talk to me after the preseason on whether or not I think I’m a smart guy or a stupid guy,” he joked.
With fall practice just underway, it’s too early to tell whether or not Arizona is capable of beating any of the aforementioned programs. Rubio said he’s confident the Cats will at least Northwestern and Notre Dame some trouble.
“Those are teams that I think that we will be competitive with,” he said. “I’m not sure how competitive we will be with Texas because they return every single player.”
The matches against Notre Dame and Texas will be played in Austin. UA sophomore Emery Herman grew up 30 minutes north of the Longhorns’ campus, and said she’s already looking forward to playing against the school she watched as a kid.
“I grew up going to (Texas) games, always wanting to play in that gym,” she said.
4. Sofia’s making strides. The highlight of UA’s shortened spring season may have been the play of freshman outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year led all conference newcomers in kills while establishing herself as one of the top offensive threats in the sport. Her 272 kills in 21 matches ranked eighth in the NCAA among freshmen.
Rubio said he hopes Diaz will work with teammates Jaelyn Hodge and Dilara Gedikoglu to fill leadership roles. Last year’s senior standout, outside hitter Paige Whipple, graduated in the spring.
Diaz, who spent the summer practicing with the U20 Mexican National Team, said she’s changed her serve-receive technique.
5. Rubio’s still got it. Junior defensive specialist Kamaile Hiapo had high praise for Rubio when asked about her relationship with a man she’s known since high school.
“I trust him, he’s very reliable and he knows how to talk to us,” Hiapo said. “That’s one thing he prides himself on is communicating and he’s done a lot better with finding a way to talk to each of us.”
Hiapo and other UA volleyball members recently took part in an alumni meeting with former players to celebrate Rubio’s 30th season. The former Wildcats joked that the Arizona players now have it easy.
Rubio admitted as much, saying he wished he was “a little more gentle, a little more empathetic” during his early coaching days.
Every generation of Wildcat agreed that Rubio has an uncanny way of building a winning culture.
“And always somehow he brings us together,” Hiapo said.
