Dave Rubio, UA's longest-tenured coach, retires after 31 years at helm of volleyball program

Dave Rubio, the longest-tenured coach at Arizona and winningest volleyball coach in program history, has decided it’s time to hang up his clipboard.

UA announced Tuesday morning that Rubio, who spent 31 years at the school and coached volleyball for 36 years at the collegiate level, is retiring effective immediately. He is expected to be honored during one of the men's basketball games this week at McKale Center.

Rubio had signed a contract extension last April to coach through the 2026 season. He was 62 at the time. UA would not comment on its search for the next volleyball coach. However, it did say that the process is underway.

“I want to thank Dave for his outstanding leadership of our volleyball program for 31 seasons,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release. “His coaching career put him among the winningest volleyball coaches in NCAA and Pac-12 Conference history while leaving a tremendous legacy here at Arizona. His tenure as leader of Arizona volleyball puts him among the greats of the sport and garners respect from his peers across the country and around the globe.

"Dave guided generations of student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. He is a true Wildcat and an outstanding ambassador for the University of Arizona and the Southern Arizona community, a person of class and integrity, and we all wish him the best in retirement.”

Rubio’s overall record was 692-446 — a 61% win rate. He coached Arizona to 20 NCAA appearances, the last one coming in 2018, when the Wildcats lost in a first-round matchup to Missouri. The Wildcats finished 16-15 this past season and ended on a high note, taking down rival ASU in five sets in Tempe.

Rubio is the 11th-winningest active DI coach. He led all Pac-12 coaches with 570 wins and is only the second coach in league history to win 500 career matches.

He led Arizona to a Final Four, four Elite Eight appearances and eight trips to the Sweet 16. In 2000 the Wildcats won the Pac-10 title.

In 2000, Rubio joined a short list of only six other UA coaches who have been named National Coach of the Year: Lute Olson (men’s basketball), Frank Busch (swimming), Mike Candrea (softball), Dave Murray (men’s cross country), Todd McCorkle (women’s golf) and Jerry Kindall (baseball).

Rubio noted that it was “time for me to retire,” in the UA’s news release. He went on to thank all those in the Arizona Athletics administration who helped him along the way, including Heeke, Jim Livengood, Greg Byrne, Cedric Dempsey and Rocky LaRose, who hired him.

Rubio thanked LaRose separately for mentoring him, and UA administrator Suzy Mason, who “always made my job easier.”

Rubio coached a who’s-who of top players, many of whom were All-Americans, including Kim Glass, Bre Ladd, Dana Burkholder, Kendra Dahlke, Devyn Cross, Penina Snuka, Madi Kingdon, Jennifer Abernathy, and Jill Talbot.

Rubio's players earned numerous honors, including Pac-10 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Setter of the Year, Pac-10/12 Freshman of the Year (twice), all-conference (34), all-conference freshman team (15), academic all-conference (68) and conference player of the week (47).

“I want to personally thank all the student-athletes who have contributed to our program," Rubio said. "It has been a privilege to coach the players who chose to attend and compete at Arizona.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to all the assistant coaches who have helped me grow and inspire me along this journey, including my athletic trainer, Emily Johnson, who has been with me for over 15 years.

“I want to especially thank my associate head coach, Charita Stubbs, who has been with me for over 20 years as a former player and assistant. I appreciated your loyalty and wisdom.”

Prior to coaching at Arizona, Rubio spent five years at the helm of Cal State Bakersfield and led the Roadrunners to three consecutive top five finishes, including two Final Fours, and won the 1989 DII national championship.

“A special thanks to my wife and children who have only known me as the head coach at Arizona," Rubio said. "I look forward to being a better father and husband in the next chapter of my life."