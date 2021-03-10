Dave Rubio, Wildcats know up-and-down spring could set the stage for a stellar fall

Dave Rubio entered this season with his eyes wide open.

Arizona’s longtime volleyball coach knew from the onset that with a lot of young talent comes lots of ups and downs. Add in a strange schedule — the Wildcats are playing a Pac-12-only slate in the spring after the fall season was canceled — and there were reasons to think this year would be unlike any other.

Rubio’s message remains the same, whether they are coming off a win, like Friday’s three-set win over rival Arizona State in McKale Center … or a loss, like Friday’s five-set heartbreaker to the Sun Devils in Tempe.

“My whole approach this spring has been we’re just going to plan on trying to get as good as we can for the fall,” Rubio said. “The fall is really where I think for us it’s going to be where we hit our stride.”

This week, Arizona (5-9) hosts Colorado (5-7) Friday and Sunday at McKale Center.

With four weeks left in the season, Rubio is quick to point out that the Wildcats have improved substantially since the beginning of the season. While they still have to work on being consistent with their serve receive and setting in better locations, he thinks they are getting closer to putting it all together.