The first nine holes at Omni Tucson National are what kept David Toms from leading the first day of the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences. On Saturday, Toms' front nine was the reason he’s atop the leaderboard heading into the final round — despite two bogeys on the final three holes.

Toms, the 2001 PGA champion and a two-time PGA Tour Champions winner, shot 6 under on the front nine and totaled nine birdies in all Saturday, ascending from a tie for sixth place on the leaderboard to a two-shot lead (11 under) over Robert Karlsson.

“I made a couple nice putts but I hit a lot of nice shots, kept the ball in play — got pretty hot in the beginning, actually,” Toms said. “I thought it might be one of those days where I could go really low.”

For the second day in a row, Toms’ tee shot on the 18th hole, which has a body of water hugging the right fairway, trickled into the water. Traditionally one of the most difficult holes at Tucson National, just three players Saturday birdied the 18th. There were 37 combined bogeys and double-bogeys on the 469-yard, par-4 hole in Round 2.

​​”Obviously you don't want to hit it in the water," Toms said. "But even if you make bogey on 18, you're not losing too much."

Karlsson, the 53-year-old native of Sweden, had the third-largest jump on the leaderboard Saturday, climbing 25 spots to second. Other notable leaps on the leaderboard were Steve Stricker, who is third (8 under) after shooting a 66 on Saturday, and Retief Goosen and Chris DiMarco; they’re both tied for fourth. Stricker rose 17 spots, Goosen moved up 41 spots and DiMarco ascended from tied for 52nd to tied for fourth.

After an opening round that included three birdies and a pair of bogeys, Karlsson’s outing on Saturday had six birdies and an eagle on the 17th hole, which is a 511-yard Par 5.

Karlsson’s eagle on 17 started “with a driver off the tee and it's almost impossible to hit the fairway, so it rolled through the fairway,” he said. Then a 9-iron approach shot that fell 15-16 feet from the hole.

Karlsson said the difference between Friday and Saturday’s round “was more clubface on the ball.”

“A little bit of open clubface coming into the ball and you can kind of work a bit with it,” Karlsson said. “But I didn't want to do any bigger things.”

Although Karlsson is in the hunt to capture his first PGA Tour Champions victory, “It’s a new day tomorrow," he said.

“Guys out there trying to play really well, I'm one of them,” Karlsson said. “Just a new day and just try to do the same thing and keep going.”

Day 1 leader Brett Quigley, who shot 7 under par Friday, was paired with Kirk Triplett and John Huston. With his ball just outside the table-top first green, Quigley nearly chipped in for birdie, but then missed the par putt for his second bogey of the tournament. Quigley then missed the green on his approach shot on the second hole but chipped the following shot within reasonable distance for a birdie putt. He missed it.

Quigley’s round on Saturday was bookended by bogeys, including back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes, and he stumbled to a tie for seventh with Marco Dawson and Triplett.

Quigley’s second day is a reminder “you can't ever really get ahead of yourself,” he said. Which is the mindset Toms has going into Sunday.

“Back when I used to win a fairly good amount on the (PGA) Tour, I just never really thought about winning too much. I went out there and played golf and it just kind of happened,” Toms said.

“Tomorrow I'll have to obviously play aggressive when you can because there's a lot of guys out there. You saw a lot of good scores today. The weather's going to be nice again, so it will be another day where I'll have to be hot, but why not?”

Chip shots:

• Saturday's five-hole Cologuard Classic celebrity challenge featured four former pro athletes: ex-USC and NFL star running back Reggie Bush, former Seattle Seahawk Golden Tate, former baseball standout Jimmy Rollins — a National League MVP won a World Series with the Phillies — and former Dallas Cowboy Brice Butler. Bush returned to Tucson for the first time since 2003, when the Trojans beat the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Bush and Tate teamed up against Rollins and Butler for match play, and each player represented a colon cancer survivor or patient.

• Last year’s champion, Miguel Angel Jimenez, is tied for 15th after he shot a 70 in Round 2.

• Former Wildcat Jim Furyk is tied for 42nd; he shot a 69 Saturday. He hasn’t finished this event higher than 17th since joining the Champions Tour full time.

Sunday What: Cologuard Classic, final round Where: Omni Tucson National Resort Tickets: cologuardclassic.com