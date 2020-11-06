Day one recap of Arizona Wildcats virtual preseason media day

The college basketball season is nearly here. In less than three weeks, the Wildcats will open there 2020-21 season against NAU.
On Thursday afternoon, several members from the team took part in the annual media day, this time held virtually. Three roughly 15-minute clips from James Akinjo, Kerr Kriisa, Terrell Brown, Daniel Batcho and Ira Lee are posted below.
The rest of the Wildcats will participate in the virtual media day Friday afternoon.
James Akinjo, Kerr Kriisa
Terrell Brown, Daniel Batcho
Ira Lee
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!