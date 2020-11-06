 Skip to main content
Day one recap of Arizona Wildcats virtual preseason media day
Arizona basketball

Day one recap of Arizona Wildcats virtual preseason media day

More Wildcats will speak Friday afternoon

011720-spt-uabk-p19.jpg

Arizona Wildcat transfer James Akinjo watches his teammates from the bench in the second half during a game against the Utah Utes at McKale Center on January 16, 2020. Arizona won 93-77.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The college basketball season is nearly here. In less than three weeks, the Wildcats will open there 2020-21 season against NAU. 

On Thursday afternoon, several members from the team took part in the annual media day, this time held virtually. Three roughly 15-minute clips from James Akinjo, Kerr Kriisa, Terrell Brown, Daniel Batcho and Ira Lee are posted below.

The rest of the Wildcats will participate in the virtual media day Friday afternoon.

James Akinjo, Kerr Kriisa

Terrell Brown, Daniel Batcho

Ira Lee

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

