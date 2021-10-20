Defender's injury moves up Arizona Wildcats' 'passing of the torch'

Arizona soccer coach Becca Moros did not anticipate playing such a young defensive group so soon, but an injury to fifth-year senior Sabrina Enciso has led to just that.

After only appearing in six games her freshman season and not playing more than 36 minutes in a game this year, sophomore Sarah Rice has played in all 90 minutes in each of the Wildcats' last two matches.

“It has definitely been a change getting in the game a lot more,” said Rice, whose Wildcats play at Cal at 3 p.m. Thursday and at Stanford at noon Sunday. “I feel like I’m adjusting to the level of play pretty well and it is nice just to get more time out on the field.”

Enciso remains without a timetable to return, so Rice should continue to see ample opportunity on the field.

“I think Sarah has been really solid for us,” Moros said. “I think she is a good hard defender. She is hard to beat, and her passing has really improved so her playmaking out of the back has gotten better and helps us in a big way. I think she can only be growing in confidence the more minutes she gets.”

Despite not being out on the field, Enciso’s leadership has still been felt from the sidelines. Moros says the senior is "standing in her boot and communicating and very engaged."