DeMarco Murray played for the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and '17 and reportedly is considering coming to Arizona as the Wildcats' RB coach.

 Mark Zaleski / AP

A name has emerged for Arizona’s lone coaching vacancy, and it’s a big name.

Former Oklahoma and NFL tailback DeMarco Murray is considering becoming the Wildcats’ running backs coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Murray, 30, played in the NFL for seven seasons, his last with Tennessee in 2017. He spent this past season as a college football analyst for Fox.

Murray starred at Oklahoma from 2007-10. UA coach Kevin Sumlin was the Sooners’ co-offensive coordinator in ’07 before becoming the head coach at Houston.

The Star learned earlier this week that the new running backs coach might be someone who didn’t have prior coaching experience. Murray would fit that description.

Sumlin is seeking a replacement for longtime right-hand man Clarence McKinney, who had been his RB coach since 2008. McKinney is now the head coach at Texas Southern.

