Denver Broncos claim former Arizona safety Will Parks off waivers

One day after getting released by the Philadelphia Eagles, Will Parks has already found a new home, and it's a familiar one.

The former Arizona Wildcats safety was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos Wednesday afternoon, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA NewsRadio.

Breaking: per league source #Broncos have claimed DB Will Parks — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 2, 2020

Parks' signing is a reunion for the two parties as the safety was drafted by the Broncos in 2016 and played for the team through the 2019 season. Parks signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March of 2020, though he spent the first six weeks of the NFL season on the IR list with a hamstring injury.

Upon his return, Parks saw limited defensive snaps and the Eagles released him after the team's Monday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

During his first stop in Denver, Parks made 15 starts in four seasons with 104 tackles and four interceptions.

The Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend for an AFC West matchup.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

