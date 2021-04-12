Despite a dream season in Tucson, Wildcats' Trinity Baptiste is 'ready to go pro'

“She is my mentor. She gives me motherly advice. I’m super grateful for her. She means a lot to me. She means a lot to me. I just want to continue to build our relationship and just want to keep her part of my journey. And I want to be a part of her journey, as well. I’m grateful for her.”

Draft-day plans

What’s Baptiste’s draft party going to look like? There will be music and she’s already put in her order for the potluck.

“The menu is soul food,” Baptiste said. “I was on the phone with my grandma — everybody has a dish that they have to bring. My grandma has to bring potato salad and collard greens, because that’s what she’s the best at making. My mom is going to bring something simple — green beans.

“My sister, she’s really good at banana pudding. My aunt is going to make the dressing. My brother- in-law, he’s really good at jerking chicken on the grill. … That’s what I’ve been doing. I just called everybody and said, ‘Hey, you bring this dish, and we will put it all together.’”

Baptiste had one last thing to say to the Arizona supporters.

“Thanks for the support. This year was unforgettable. I love every moment that I was here. I will be back to visit. I hope that they continue to follow me through my journey with basketball … and get to know me off the court, as well.”