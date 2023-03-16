It was a big night for the long ball Wednesday at Hillenbrand Stadium, as No. 17 Arizona softball made quick work of visiting New Mexico State in both ends of a double-header thanks to a combined five home runs — including run-rule walk-offs to end both games.

The Wildcats (19-7) took the first matchup, 10-0, before dispatching the Aggies (11-9) a second time, 9-1 — both games called due to the run-rule five innings apiece.

In the opener, Paige Dimler hit a pair of home runs, while Allie Skaggs and Devyn Netz also went deep. Netz’s homer, her seventh of the season, was of the walk-off variety in that it put Arizona over the run-rule threshold in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the spot.

Skaggs now has six home runs and a team high 39 RBIs after her three-run round-tripper in the first inning.

Sydney Somerndike and Ali Blanchard combined for the shutout, with Somerndike going four innings, striking out six while allowing just two hits to improve to 4-1 on the year. Blanchard pitched a perfect scoreless inning in the top of the fifth.

In the second game, Arizona’s only long ball was another walk-off — this time by Izzy Pacho. Similar to Netz’ home run in the opener, Pacho’s three-run homer put Arizona above the run rule line in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game right then and there.

In this outing, other than Pacho’s game-ender, the Wildcats manufactured their runs more in the way coach Caitlin Lowe has sad she’s envisioned her teams doing: base hits; moving baserunners around, and forcing the defense to make — or not make — plays.

The Wildcats scored five in the second inning, capitalizing on Dimler scoring an error, Carlie Scupin being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, a two-run double from Skaggs, and an Olivia DiNardo RBI single.

Blanchard appeared in the circle in the second game, too, getting the start this time. She went four innings, striking out two and allowing one unearned run to improved to 5-0. Brianna Hardy was perfect in one inning of relief, retiring all three batters she faced using only nine pitches, striking out one.