Dilara Gedikoglu eager to help Wildcats as they make push for Pac-12 title

“I've really seen her game improve significantly with the last couple of weeks,” Rubio said. “It's been a substantial improvement … I will tell you that it's 100%. you know it's 160-degree, 180-degree difference right now from what she was here to where she is right now.”

Gedikoglu was a first-team All-AAC performer and the league's Freshman of the Year during her first season at Tulsa in 2019. She transferred to the UA that summer.

Gedikoglu understands the patience that comes with playing for a new team. And while she admitted the level of play is much higher in the Pac-12, she noted that she has played against good competition before.

“The level here is higher, but I also used to play really high level in Turkey back home,” Gedikoglu said. “I'm trying to find myself and get the confidence in the front row and be more ambitious and playing smart and doing great choices.”

Is this the year?

For the first time in a while, Rubio feels his team has the pieces needed to compete in every single match.