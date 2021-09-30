Dilara Gedikoglu eager to help Wildcats as they make push for Pac-12 title

As the Arizona Wildcats wrapped up nonconference play last month, outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu believed she wasn’t getting enough playing time. She went to coach Dave Rubio and asked to be more involved.
“It was kind of disappointing for me because I'm trying to do my best on the court every day,” Gedikoglu said. “I'm trying to be the best teammate that I can be and I wanted to just talk with him and ask him like, 'Is there any reason?’ I'm trying my best because I don't see any reason that he's not putting me on the court.”
Rubio agreed with the Turkish-born junior, saying she had a very strong argument to play. In an effort to earn more playing time, Gedikoglu has begun expanding her role in the back row as an outside hitter and has spent her practice time playing in the front row, an adjustment that Rubio thinks she is handling extremely well.
“She really is putting herself in position to start to push the other players as a front-row player,” Rubio said. “That part has been really good. She's been really focused on that.”
The Wildcats (10-3 overall, 2-0 Pac-12) continue conference play this weekend tied for with three other teams for first place in the standings. Arizona will take on Cal on Friday night and No. 17 Stanford on Sunday afternoon. The UA has won five straight matches.
Rubio said Gedikoglu's playing time wasn't a reflection of her skills and development as a player. In fact, he says Gedikoglu is playing at her best right now.
“I've really seen her game improve significantly with the last couple of weeks,” Rubio said. “It's been a substantial improvement … I will tell you that it's 100%. you know it's 160-degree, 180-degree difference right now from what she was here to where she is right now.”
Gedikoglu was a first-team All-AAC performer and the league's Freshman of the Year during her first season at Tulsa in 2019. She transferred to the UA that summer.
Gedikoglu understands the patience that comes with playing for a new team. And while she admitted the level of play is much higher in the Pac-12, she noted that she has played against good competition before.
“The level here is higher, but I also used to play really high level in Turkey back home,” Gedikoglu said. “I'm trying to find myself and get the confidence in the front row and be more ambitious and playing smart and doing great choices.”
Is this the year?
For the first time in a while, Rubio feels his team has the pieces needed to compete in every single match.
“Regardless of who we play, we're going to put ourselves in a position to win that match,” Rubio said. “We're not going to be overmatched by anybody. Whether it was Texas, whether it's Stanford for this coming Sunday, doesn't matter who it is. We have enough talent and enough experience, enough skills to be able to put ourselves in a position to win.”
And it isn’t just Rubio who feels this way. The confident mindset has begun to trickle down to the rest of the team.
“I know all the talent and potential that we have,” senior middle blocker Zyonna Fellows said. “Like (Rubio) said before, we have every piece we need to make it to the finals and I agree with that. We do.”
Gedikoglu said the Wildcats changed their expectations after its stellar play to start the season.
“One month ago, our goal was to be top six in the Pac-12,” Gedikoglu said. “Then three weeks ago, to finish (in the) top four in Pac-12, and now we are like, ‘We need to win the Pac-12.’”
Talent-wise, the pieces are all there. The only thing Rubio says is missing is experience and confidence, two things that can build as the season progresses.
“The thing that we don't have is a lot as time on the clock, we just don't have a lot of experience,” Rubio said. “Confidence-wise, I think you build the confidence as the season goes along.”
Familiar foe
For some Wildcats, Friday’s match against Cal will be more than just a normal game on the conference schedule. Their former UA teammate, Katie Smoot, transferred to Cal after spending the 2019 season at Arizona.
Fellows developed a strong friendship with Smooth during their two years together in Tucson.
“It's going to be a really competitive game for me between the net which I'm excited for,” Fellows said.
Rubio said he isn’t too worried about facing off against a former player who might be familiar with the team’s plays and tactics. He’s more worried about Cal’s attacking players and his team’s serve and receive issues this weekend.
“I don't think it affects those guys,” Rubio said. “I think everyone liked (Smoot), she’s a really nice kid."