Dramatic goal, rivalry victory has Arizona Wildcats excited about future

Aguilera's leadership did not go unnoticed by the players and coaches. Freshman Gianna Christiansen even went as far as to say Aguilera was “one of the greatest” leaders she has ever had. Consider: Aguilera scored the deciding goal in four of the Wildcats' five victories: Sept. 5 against Cal State Northridge, Sept. 12 against Nebraska, Oct. 28 against Utah and Nov. 5 against ASU.

“Her being a sixth-year senior, she has obviously experienced so much and she can kind of guide us, especially me being a freshman,” Christiansen said. “She guided us and guided me, and I couldn’t thank her enough for giving us the best season, her last season. I am so glad I got to spend it with her and got to experience this amazing honor with her.”

Freshmen and sophomores logged a ton of critical minutes for the Wildcats, with nine underclassmen playing at least 600 minutes apiece. Christiansen played 1,317 minutes as a freshman. That experience should give the young Wildcats an advantage heading into next season.