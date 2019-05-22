FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Duke freshman Gina Kim drilled a fairway bunker to 2 feet for birdie on the final hole that secured a 1-up victory over the defending champion Arizona Wildcats and sent her team into the title match against Wake Forest in the NCAA women's championship.
Wake Forest, led by Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho, had an easy time in its semifinal victory over Auburn by winning four matches and halving the other. That set up an all-ACC championship match Wednesday afternoon at Blessings Golf Club.
An incredible season comes to an end for the defending National Champions. Congratulations to @DukeWGOLF, and best of luck in the National Championship Match. #BearDown ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/BD6p6EpMgx— Arizona Women's Golf (@ArizonaWGolf) May 22, 2019
Wake Forest won the ACC championship last month, with Duke finishing 18 shots behind in third place. The Demon Deacons have never won an NCAA title in women's golf, while Duke goes for its seventh national title, but first since it switched to match play in 2015.
Duke ended Arizona's bid to win back-to-back and it came down to the final two matches. Yu-Sang Hou of Arizona had lost three straight holes to Miranda Wang of Duke and was clinging to a 1-up lead on the par-3 17th when Hou holed a bunker shot to win.
The matches were tied at 2, and Bianca Pagdanganan had just tied the final match with Kim by making a 15-foot birdie putt on 15th hole. Kim answered with a birdie on the 16th to regain the lead, and the Duke freshman remained 1 up playing the 18th.
Kim hit into a bunker off the tee, while Pagdanganan blasted a drive down the middle to set up a short iron. Kim's shot from the sand landed on the edge of the green and rolled out to 2 feet. At that point, Pagdanganan likely would have had to hole her fairway shot, and she nearly did. The ball spun back next to Kim's ball.
The loss came one day after Haley Moore nailed a 15-foot birdie putt for a 1-up victory that sent the defending champions to a 3-2 victory over USC in the quarterfinals. Moore made the winning putt last year when the Wildcats won their first NCAA women's golf title in 18 years.
The NCAA was playing the semifinals and championship matches on the same day because of a six-hour rain delay on Tuesday.