Eastern New Mexico to give Arizona Wildcats final tuneup before Tommy Lloyd era begins

Before he takes the stage for his first official game as Arizona’s new head coach, Tommy Lloyd has been enlisting a little help to get the Wildcats ready.

First, the former Gonzaga assistant's old rivals from the West Coast Conference, Saint Mary’s, offered UA players a few lessons during an Oct. 23 closed scrimmage in the Phoenix area.

And in an exhibition game Monday at McKale Center, Division II Eastern New Mexico will give the Wildcats their first taste of what it feels like to play against someone else before fans.

“We’re in a great sweet spot for learning,” Lloyd said. “It was a gift to play against Saint Mary’s. We were able to tilt practices (after the scrimmage) towards the areas we think we need to tighten up and I think maybe you have a little bit more of an engaged player and team.”

Lloyd chuckled when describing how that works.

“It's funny -- if you tell somebody to block out every time, `Block out, block out, block out’ — and then they go and play a game? Well, a lot of them still aren't going to block out anyway. So then now you have something real to teach from that maybe is a little bit more impactful for them.”