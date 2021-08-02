Eastern Washington transfer Kim Aiken recommits to Arizona Wildcats

A 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward who was the Big Sky defensive player of the year last season, Aiken reportedly committed to the Wildcats the day before Sean Miller was fired, committed instead to Washington State and and decommitted from the Cougars last week.

In April, Aiken told the Spokesman-Review that he didn't sense the same level of interest from Arizona after Miller was fired.

Miller “definitely very interested and high in getting back to that tournament, especially with the postseason ban they had imposed on them this year,” Aiken Jr. told the Spokesman-Review in April. “But, when everything got changed, it just felt as if the interest in me in Arizona wasn’t the same. Everything looked like it was going in a whole different direction. Tommy Lloyd got in, he signs one of the dudes from Chandler, Arizona, (Dylan Anderson, a class of 2022 forward) and signs big O (Oumar Ballo) which makes sense because he was at Gonzaga as his recruit.