En route to fifth Olympics, Tucson’s Abdi Abdirahman, 44, outraces Father Time

PHOENIX — At 44, Tucson's Abdi Abdirahman has defied all odds to become the oldest U.S. runner ever to make an Olympic team. He will compete in the marathon at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo thanks to minor tweaks to his training regimen and a honed awareness of his body’s needs.

“At the end of the day, we have to realize we are human beings,” he said. “If you’re doing something and you’re not feeling well, not enjoying it, and feeling fatigued, you have to give your body time to recover.”

Minor injuries have come during crucial points of the former Arizona Wildcat’s career, with the most devastating occurring during the 2012 Olympics. Although he felt he was in the best shape of his life, he had to drop out of the race with a knee injury. Yet he’s continued to move forward, and is now competing in his fifth Olympics. The men’s marathon is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Sapporo, Japan.

The many great races still outweigh the bad ones and the injuries.

“All distance runners are going to have injuries. They have fatigue problems, stress fractures,” said Dave Murray, his professional and former college coach at the UA.“When you run a distance up to 100 miles a week, sometimes you’ll turn an ankle and your hip starts bothering you, which has happened to Abdi a couple of times.”