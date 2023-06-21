Without its three biggest stars and owning the WNBA’s worst record so far this season, the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) turned to a Tucson favorite for insurance Wednesday, signing Arizona great Sam Thomas to an injury replacement contract ahead of the Mercury's matinee matchup with defending champion Las Vegas.

Thomas played 11 minutes off the bench in a 99-79 win by the league-best Aces (11-1) at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Thomas, who spent her rookie season with the Mercury in 2022 after serving as a five-year catalyst and Final Four linchpin with the Wildcats, prepped for the 2023 campaign with Phoenix, but was a training camp roster cut last month.

Leading scorers Brittney Griner (hip) (20.1 points per game) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring) (15.3) were both ruled for the third straight game Wednesday.

Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, a first-team all-WNBA selection a year ago, has also been away from the court so far this season on maternity leave.

That opened the door for Thomas this week, who first signed with the Mercury prior to last season as an undrafted free agent. As a WNBA rookie, Thomas appeared in 24 of Phoenix’s 35 regular season matchups, averaging just shy of five minutes per outing, with 0.4 points 0.1 rebounds, 0.3 steals and 0.3 assists per game.

Playing for UA coach Adia Barnes in Tucson, Thomas was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2021, helping lead the Wildcats to the program’s first ever Final Four and national championship game berth.